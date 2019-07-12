Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Shareholder Sabby Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.06 Million; As United States Stl New (X) Stock Price Declined, Holder Msdc Management LP Lowered Position

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.60M market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.405. About 10,901 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference; 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 1.88 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: McNeal, Stevens Notified Company of Decisions on March 1, March 2, Respectively; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL TO RESTART GRANITE CITY WORKS BLAST FURNACE; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Reaches Agreement With State and Federal Government to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sags as Earnings Guidance Tempers Tariff Exuberance; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL FORECASTS 2Q18 ADJ EBITDA OF $400M; EBITDA EST $452M; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: FIRST QUARTER WAS THE `LOW WATER MARK’ FOR US; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sets Cash Tender Offer for 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 202; 12/03/2018 – In a Perfect Trump World, U.S. Steel Could Double Under Tariffs

Analysts await Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

