Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Share Price Rose While Sabby Management Decreased Stake; Westpac Banking Stake in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Lowered by $432.50 Million

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11B, down from 51,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $169.82. About 1.29 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 56,999 shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 57,240 shares to 82,981 shares, valued at $4.00B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 42,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Stock Exchanges Accuse Government of Ethics Lapse in Market-Data Fight – The Wall Street Journal” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “With Jobs Report Ahead, Focus Turns To Economic Data, Auto Sales, Tesla Output – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc has 52 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 1,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,251 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Co accumulated 50 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,469 shares. Fin Counselors Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 2,215 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Co invested 0.11% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested in 13,330 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% or 8,195 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,641 shares.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BrainStorm Appoints Arturo Araya as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Novartis’ MS med Mayzent – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BrainStorm Announces Second Clinical Site to Enroll Patients in Its Progressive MS Phase 2 Study – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BrainStorm to Present NurOwn® Phase 3 Study Update at the 9th Annual California ALS Research Summit in Irvine, CA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “electroCore Appointments Multiple Industry Veterans to Key Management Positions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.