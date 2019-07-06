Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Holder Sabby Management Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; As Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Share Value Declined, Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 93,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 777,460 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 45.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 29/03/2018 – ALKERMES PLC SAYS ON MARCH 26, CO ,UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 16, 2011 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes to Present Data on Depression and Schizophrenia Portfolios at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology; 08/05/2018 – Atlas Obscura: Alkermes is a syrupy, spicy liqueur whose bright red color originally came from an unusual source: the scales of; 02/04/2018 – FDA rejects application to review Alkermes’ depression treatment; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Ratings for Alkermes Inc. Reflect Technology Expertise, High Margins, Cash Level Well Above Debt Level; 03/05/2018 – ALKERMES TO DISCUSS ALKS 3831 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM MAY 10; 29/03/2018 – Alkermes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES – ALKS 5461 NDA FILING BASED ON RESULTS FROM A CLINICAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY PACKAGE; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR REVIEW OF NDA FOR ALKS 5461; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Alkermes Rtgs Unaffected By FDA Letter

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 56,999 shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 143,916 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $82.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 39,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Analysts await Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Alkermes plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 10,540 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 518,200 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Llc has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Gru Inc invested 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Nomura Asset Communication accumulated 24,961 shares. Balyasny Asset has invested 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Korea Inv Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 548,081 shares. 14 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Qs Ltd accumulated 5,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 20,314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 24,123 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). British Columbia reported 0.01% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Analysts await Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

