Brahman Capital Trimmed Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position as Share Price Declined; Lonestar Capital Management Cut Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding as Market Value Rose

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 724,478 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup could face pressure to break up after rejecting approach; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Expected to Raise More Than $500 Million; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP RECEIVED 2 CONDITIONAL PROPOSALS FROM APOLLO; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says; 09/03/2018 – Vectra Co. Announces Completion Of The Sale Of Its EaglePicher Technologies Business To Affiliates Of GTCR; 16/05/2018 – West Corporation Chief Administrative Officer, Nancy Disman, will add Chief Financial Officer Responsibilities; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO IS CONSIDERING SEVERAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMPANY IN OTHER SECTORS THAN OIL SERVICE; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES FINAL DIV/SHR 3 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income -Update

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77M, down from 12.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 11.97 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA REPORTS LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMU; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SEES 2018 REVENUES $18.5 BLN TO $19.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill accuses Teva of ‘stonewalling’ her probe into the opioid crisis; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 13/03/2018 – #3 Teva calls off CGRP drug discovery and development pact, returns preclinical asset to Sosei @AmberTongPW; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 180,434 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Rbf Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Nordea Invest Mgmt invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 8,128 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Advisors holds 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 5,878 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 12,154 shares. Cap Investors reported 0.07% stake. Karpas Strategies Limited Company reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, Rothschild Corporation Il has 0.27% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 80,177 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 302,897 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 30,960 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,097 shares in its portfolio. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 41,305 shares in its portfolio.

