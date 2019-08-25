Brahman Capital Trimmed Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $75.04 Million; Stock Value Declined; Par Capital Management Stake in Semgroup (SEMG) Has Cut as Share Price Declined

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 4.26M shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 557,779 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, down from 707,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $684.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.47% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 1.84M shares traded or 111.64% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 329,589 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 83,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fin Corp owns 306 shares. Fund Sa stated it has 63,427 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jennison Llc holds 0.09% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 2.02 million shares. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 0% or 2,100 shares. 412,341 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Weiss Multi holds 139,600 shares. Sandy Spring Bank accumulated 1,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 207,357 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 254,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Inc holds 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 18,208 shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 137,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemCAMS Midstream and Keyera to Build Canadian Liquids Pipeline System – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SemGroup Corporation: Get Out The Shark Repellant – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) CEO Carlin Conner on Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.