Brahman Capital Trimmed Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding by $77.75 Million as Share Price Declined; Mks Instrument (MKSI) Shares Declined While Sprott Lowered Its Holding

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 393,482 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77 million, down from 12.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 14.09 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $4.81B; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 21/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.TA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 SHEKELS FROM 20 SHEKELS; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $593.54 million for 3.49 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Teva to Present New Data on AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the American Headache Societyâ€™s 61st Annual Scientific Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PYX BUD TEVA RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teva Announces FDA Approval of AirDuo® Digihalerâ„¢ (fluticasone propionate 113 mcg and salmeterol 14 mcg) Inhalation Powder – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 82% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva launches 1% sodium hyaluronate in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MKS Instruments Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for MKSI – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Deloitte Lists MKS Instruments (MKSI) in Technology Fast 500 – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ESI Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement with MKS Instruments, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MKS Instruments – A Diversified Business Treated Like One-Trick Pony – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 226 were accumulated by Shine Inv Advisory. 67,096 are owned by Legal And General Group Inc Plc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 114,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hsbc Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Moreover, Alps Advsr Inc has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 427,908 are owned by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.72% or 227,527 shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 598,883 shares. Coldstream Mgmt owns 2,695 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Company reported 6,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neumeier Poma Counsel Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 256,295 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 158,552 shares. Strs Ohio owns 47,000 shares.