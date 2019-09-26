Brahman Capital Trimmed Its Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $12.96 Million; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Share Value Rose While Centerbridge Partners LP Trimmed Stake by $40.93 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.01 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.00M, down from 6.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 2.51M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52M, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 569,142 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.79 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Inv has 3,000 shares. 156,660 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Brant Point Inv, New York-based fund reported 50,005 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 3,605 are owned by Cambridge Research Advsrs. Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 1.25M shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 412,500 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset invested in 173,050 shares. Robertson Opportunity Cap Lc has 6.87% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 167,702 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Proshare Limited Liability Co holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust owns 117 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 31,201 shares in its portfolio.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $814.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88M shares to 9.62 million shares, valued at $220.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.10 million for 5.32 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.