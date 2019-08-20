Brahman Capital Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Lowered as Shares Declined; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Increased Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $6.86 Million; Stock Value Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 340,377 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 679,526 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48M for 19.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.