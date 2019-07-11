Brahman Capital Position in Brinks Co (BCO) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Sloane Robinson Llp Holds Holding in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD)

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 238,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 506,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 268,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 6.99 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 05/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ sells shares in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco in auction; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SAYS DENISE PAVARINA TO ACCUMULATE ROLE OF IR DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms ‘BB-/B’ And ‘brAA-/brA-1+’ Rtgs On Banco Bradesco; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 145,328 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $41.39 million for 26.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,722 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd holds 0.15% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 77,102 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 92,200 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 3,878 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 4,248 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 226,158 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 20,402 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Proshare Ltd Co holds 0% or 9,804 shares. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 23,792 shares. 10,300 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bbt Capital Ltd Company holds 0.33% or 3,447 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Lc reported 0.11% stake. Voya Inv Management Ltd holds 541,490 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. Pertz Douglas A had bought 10,000 shares worth $729,250. 10,000 shares were sold by Zukerman Amit, worth $756,200.