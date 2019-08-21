Brahman Capital Lowered Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position by $53.87 Million as Share Price Declined; As Danaher (DHR) Stock Rose, Farr Miller & Washington Has Increased Its Position

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.53. About 1.98 million shares traded or 19.97% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 2,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 257,315 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.97 million, up from 254,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.32. About 1.18 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 8,307 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com holds 0.1% or 92,447 shares. Charter has invested 0.4% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 77,691 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advisors. Peddock Advsr stated it has 5,726 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr Ltd has 4.94% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has invested 4.56% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Leonard Green And Partners Ltd Partnership reported 30,000 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc owns 2,183 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Duncker Streett Company has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,310 shares. Nomura Asset stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,245 shares to 18,017 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,355 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust Series I (SPY).