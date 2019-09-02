Brahman Capital Lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake; Goodnow Investment Group Has Lowered Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holding

Brahman Capital Corp decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 42.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Brahman Capital Corp holds 7.06M shares with $110.77M value, down from 12.25M last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $7.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 14.77 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 2.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 12,341 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 544,276 shares with $47.43M value, down from 556,617 last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 500,397 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $12.56’s average target is 82.03% above currents $6.9 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Friday, August 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 30. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 3 to “Outperform”. UBS maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Thursday, March 7. UBS has “Buy” rating and $22 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $600 target. UBS downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Tuesday, May 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $623.78M for 3.03 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva: Generidiculous 2.0 – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva: Maximum Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opioid makers under pressure after Allergan settlement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Earnest Partners Ltd Com invested in 0% or 146 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 271 shares. 106,450 were reported by Swiss Bancorp. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bluestein R H And Company invested in 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 8,000 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 209,962 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 0% or 3,355 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service reported 0.23% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Fmr Lc holds 0.04% or 3.43 million shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 6,994 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).