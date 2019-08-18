Brahman Capital Lowered Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $77.75 Million; Caxton Decreased Its Position in Cm Fin (CMFN) by $1.20 Million as Stock Rose

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77 million, down from 12.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 14.69M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; 13/03/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKS AT ANALYST CONFERENCE

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 17,645 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 26/04/2018 – TF1 TFFP.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 19/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS SUPPLIER CREMER SAYS ANTITRUST WATCHDOG APPROVED SALE OF COMPANY’S CONTROL TO CM HOSPITALAR- FILING; 28/03/2018 – FNAC DARTY SA FNAC.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q-End Net Asset Value $12.55/Share; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $12.55; 08/03/2018 – Church Mutual Announces Leadership Promotion at CM Regent; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 16/05/2018 – BJP’S YEDDYURAPPA TO TAKE OATH AS KARNATAK CM ON THURSDAY: DD

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.