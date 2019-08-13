Brahman Capital Lowered Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position by $53.87 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Argent Capital Management Stake in Danaher Corp. (DHR) Lowered by $1.66 Million as Shares Rose

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.08. About 1.20M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (DHR) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 608,230 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.30 million, down from 620,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.7. About 809,750 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Ny owns 45,355 shares. Legacy Private Com owns 18,083 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Ri holds 0.82% or 57,073 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc invested in 0.22% or 75,883 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 36,732 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 18,661 shares. Hills Bancorp & Com reported 12,057 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 3.76% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 219,246 are owned by Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Co Delaware. Mathes, a New York-based fund reported 26,387 shares. 54,810 are owned by Oakwood Cap Management Limited Liability Ca. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 190,290 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 2,015 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Lp has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 31,375 shares to 121,445 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 343,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98 million for 30.59 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48 million for 20.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.