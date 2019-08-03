Brahman Capital Lowered Holding in Brinks Co (BCO) as Market Valuation Rose; Trupanion (TRUP) Market Value Declined While Avenir Has Lifted Its Stake

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 202,834 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 22,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 317,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 295,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 168,657 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trupanion Is Anything But A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FIVE, FIZZ, TRUP – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Trupanion Stock Gained 14.3% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trupanion: FAQ Black Line Offers New Disclosure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 17,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,072 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49 million for 19.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Brink’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s is 160 Years Young NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brink’s Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for July 24 – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dana O’Brien Joins Brink’s as General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.