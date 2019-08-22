Brahman Capital Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Lowered by $77.75 Million as Stock Price Declined; Franklin Resources (BEN) Stake Held by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77 million, down from 12.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 13.50M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT LABOR FEDERATION WARNS IT MAY TAKE ACTION; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 29/03/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Analysis Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Franklin Resources (BEN) by 105.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 9,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 18,925 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, up from 9,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Franklin Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 1.84M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares to 148,251 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 9,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,195 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.02% or 76,133 shares in its portfolio. 7,125 were reported by Veritable L P. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 133,538 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0% or 7,719 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Beacon Fincl invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 352,345 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0% or 2,900 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt accumulated 28,779 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 1% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 199,408 shares.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Templeton Global Income Fund (â€œGIMâ€) Announces Distribution – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Franklin Templeton Reduces Fees on Three ETFs – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About STAG Industrial, Inc.’s (NYSE:STAG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva: Undervalued Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva, Mylan: Desperate Times Call For Desperate Measures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.