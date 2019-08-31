Brahman Capital Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) Has Cut by $75.04 Million; Holder Gibraltar Capital Management Has Upped Intel (INTC) Stake

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 1.93M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37M and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares to 45,031 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,921 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 2.58M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has 19.25M shares. Martin Inv Management Limited stated it has 6,227 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb holds 0.98% or 92,150 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Co owns 74,607 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested 0.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wells Fargo Mn has 0.46% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 28.89M shares. 1.11M are owned by Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Limited. Altavista Wealth invested in 141,783 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel invested in 45,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 9.17M shares. Orrstown Svcs reported 3,784 shares. Moreover, Monetary Gru Incorporated has 0.83% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hgk Asset Management Inc reported 131,504 shares.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.