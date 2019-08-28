Brahman Capital Holding in Brinks Co (BCO) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Deluxe (DLX) Holding Raised by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. It closed at $73.84 lastly. It is down 13.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 58.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 65,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The hedge fund held 178,116 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, up from 112,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 120,697 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. 3,000 The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares with value of $217,170 were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 804,545 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Zuckerman Investment Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 2.84% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 33,708 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 36,706 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Invsts has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 19,178 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Inc has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Hbk Invests Lp holds 4,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital holds 44,766 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sit Assocs owns 48,600 shares. Teton accumulated 5,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50M for 16.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 63,365 shares to 451,281 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,752 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 9,440 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 31,363 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 89,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 46,615 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 27,657 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 70,790 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 9,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Stevens Management Limited Partnership owns 12,364 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.06% or 53,307 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Lc has invested 0.89% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 7,695 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,652 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 15,997 shares or 0% of the stock.