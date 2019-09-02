Brahman Capital Holding in Brinks Co (BCO) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Boosted Holding by $333,710

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 696,904 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 321,782 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. Pertz Douglas A had bought 10,000 shares worth $729,250 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Com reported 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Smithfield Trust Co holds 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 75 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 2,852 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 501,785 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Com invested in 3,050 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.61M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.03% or 1.08M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 132,279 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 461,765 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 5.61 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Aperio Gru Llc, California-based fund reported 16,813 shares. Mesirow Fincl Invest accumulated 88,019 shares. Sit Associates has invested 0.12% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $55.88 million for 16.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.