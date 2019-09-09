Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding as Stock Declined; Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Shareholder Palladium Partners Trimmed Stake

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77 million, down from 12.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 14.15M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – Teva to Present New Data Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas at 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 1,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 88,570 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55M, down from 90,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $177.38. About 809,474 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $722.82M for 16.07 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,313 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Coastline Tru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 1.71% or 86,181 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tennessee-based Barnett & Inc has invested 0.35% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 42,750 shares. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Interocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 17,980 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.06% or 135,671 shares. James Inv Rech has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 200 were reported by Country Trust Fincl Bank. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp holds 140,000 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Axa stated it has 56,725 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Mc 400Vl Etf (IJJ) by 2,202 shares to 217,649 shares, valued at $34.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P 600 Smcp.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $632.77 million for 3.25 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

