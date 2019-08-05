Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) as Share Value Declined; Bridgewater Associates LP Boosted Its Celanese Del (CE) Holding by $358,386

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 2.36 million shares traded or 45.76% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 3,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The hedge fund held 11,035 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 7,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 984,562 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 13,222 shares to 89,817 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 45,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,056 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Lc reported 2,708 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.03% or 33,898 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt reported 0.39% stake. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 11,137 shares. Andra Ap reported 49,200 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 106,060 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Lp holds 4.59% or 3.47M shares in its portfolio. 325,505 are owned by Parametric Ltd. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 4,100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,096 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 22,397 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zacks Management holds 0.2% or 94,452 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 9,134 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.02% or 219,000 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 226,272 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $129.10M for 20.92 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.