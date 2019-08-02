Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $75.04 Million as Valuation Declined; Texas Yale Capital Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased by $2.65 Million as Stock Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 140.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 23,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 3.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp analyzed 1.79M shares as the company's stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 1.12M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500.



Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burney has invested 0.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,130 are owned by Amer Invest Services. Monetary Management Grp Inc Inc owns 19,230 shares. S&Co invested in 0.04% or 2,940 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,690 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Town And Country Bankshares And Trust Commerce Dba First Bankers Trust Commerce holds 9,213 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 196,805 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.67 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 252,139 were reported by Bp Public Limited Company. Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advsr has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,212 are held by Stearns Finance Grp. Piershale Fincl Grp has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $208.36M for 11.19 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.