Brahman Capital Has Lowered Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $75.04 Million as Shares Declined; Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose While Wesbanco Bank Has Raised Stake by $824,607

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 4,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 49,843 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 45,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $213.27. About 1.46M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.32 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $208.37 million for 10.73 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "McDonald's to new high after comparable sales impress – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2019

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 38,960 shares to 27,734 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLV) by 6,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,086 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR).