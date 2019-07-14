Brahman Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) as Stock Value Declined; Needham Investment Management Holding in Amber Rd (AMBR) Has Lifted by $520,000

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.99 lastly. It is down 3.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (AMBR) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors Of Filing Of A Class Action Suit Against Amber Road, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Amber Road to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amber Road Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Amber Road Are Soaring on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altai Capital Delivers Letter to Amber Road Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,250 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 35,849 shares. Gagnon Advisors Ltd holds 3.33% or 671,219 shares. 419,000 were accumulated by Harbert Fund Advsrs Inc. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,008 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 10,282 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 67,100 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Blackrock Incorporated owns 1.49 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 21,718 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.01% or 133,900 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 13,440 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 78,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,965 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd. Altai Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.46M shares or 18.18% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.99M for 6.71 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldg, Maryland-based fund reported 234,318 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 74,186 shares. Hartford Inc has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. 25,269 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 122,866 shares. Asset Management One has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ls Inv Llc invested in 10,995 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 204 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 659 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 51,415 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 18,208 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability has 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore, a Missouri-based fund reported 622,680 shares.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “May 2019 Utility Review – NRG Takes A Big Hit – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: NRG Energy, Citrix Systems and General Electric – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NRG Energy buys retail electricity and natural gas business for $300M – Houston Business Journal” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Systems, Global Leader in Wind and Solar Technology, Names Evan Vogel President – PR Web” with publication date: June 20, 2019.