Brahman Capital Has Decreased Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) as Share Value Declined; Venator Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $3.89 Million; Stock Value Were Volatile

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 2.02 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 781,486 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 12,285 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). State Street Corp reported 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 2,700 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division owns 5,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Llc has invested 0.15% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Sun Life Finance reported 8,864 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 219,073 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 14,971 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 79,086 shares. Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 316 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 133,326 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 30,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.73% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ameritas Invest Partners reported 3,130 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 295,095 shares. Carlson Lp holds 6.42% or 1.98M shares. 57,893 are owned by Tremblant Group. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp accumulated 26,116 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Vertex One Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 4.32% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 109,566 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Financial has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Natixis accumulated 0.19% or 168,643 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 98 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burren Ltd owns 22,978 shares. Bb&T invested in 22,895 shares.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 71,500 shares to 151,795 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).