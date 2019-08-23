Brahman Capital Has Decreased Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding by $53.87 Million; Market Value Declined; Southernsun Asset Management Has Lifted Its Watsco (WSO) Holding by $4.80 Million as Stock Value Rose

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 2.01 million shares traded or 19.23% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N – SALES ROSE 11% IN DESIGNER JEWELRY CATEGORY , 18% IN JEWELRY COLLECTIONS CATEGORY, 11% IN THE ENGAGEMENT JEWELRY CATEGORY-CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 130.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 33,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 59,229 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 25,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $158.96. About 175,982 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48 million for 20.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) by 314,949 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $88.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 278,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU).

