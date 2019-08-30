Brahman Capital Has Decreased Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $75.04 Million as Stock Declined; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Price Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Cut Stake by $1.14 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 959,954 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 352,749 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold Looks Set To Challenge Critical Technical Levels On The Upside – FNV Could Continue To Outperform On The Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 429,340 shares to 981,302 shares, valued at $290.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 76,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.