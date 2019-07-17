Brahman Capital Has Decreased Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Position as Valuation Declined; As Visa Class A Shares Common (V) Stock Rose, Twin Capital Management Has Increased Position by $1.58 Million

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares Common (V) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 10,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,680 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 38,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A Shares Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $179.15. About 3.36M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 6.13M shares traded or 66.99% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.99 million for 6.49 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,158 shares to 330,927 shares, valued at $62.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,415 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

