Brahman Capital Has Decreased Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding by $75.04 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Increased Holding

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.21 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 35,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 91,361 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 55,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 6.24 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 29/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Constand breaks her thirteen-year silence on Bill Cosby in a sit-down interview; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “For Tesla, Facebook, and American Airlines, Nothing Is Simple – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can WWE’s NXT Body Slam the Company’s New Rival? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast +1.4% as Wells Fargo resumes cable coverage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares to 9,161 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,477 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 271,800 are owned by Intact Inv. Private Wealth holds 0.43% or 65,114 shares. First Republic Investment invested in 0.51% or 2.43M shares. Diamond Hill invested in 6.83 million shares or 1.5% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold Inc has invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 71,877 shares. Valley Advisers owns 1.2% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 104,359 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 44,305 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 3,760 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 459 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.67% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Johnson holds 98,022 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Gru accumulated 1.70M shares or 1.62% of the stock. Thematic Prtn Lc has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Co holds 8,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,848 are held by Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. Gulf National Bank (Uk) reported 75,600 shares. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust owns 110,353 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 11,008 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 56,882 shares. 26,718 were reported by Eqis Cap. Citadel Advsr stated it has 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 17,963 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 158,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Luminus Limited Liability Company reported 500,000 shares. The Korea-based Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.18% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Art Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 164,354 shares.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.