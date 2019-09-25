Brahman Capital Has Decreased Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $31.29 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Axogen (AXGN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Opaleye Management Trimmed Stake

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.82 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 258,258 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 336,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 658,320 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.65M, down from 994,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 742,457 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 1.05M shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zymeworks Inc by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.09 million for 26.10 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 602,538 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $115.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.