Brahman Capital Has Cut Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $77.75 Million as Stock Value Declined; Abrams Bison Investments Boosted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $19.76 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77 million, down from 12.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 5.33 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Teva to Present New Data Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas at 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI® in the United States; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CONFIRMED THAT FDA EXTENDED GOAL DATE OF BLA FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 16/05/2018 – REG-NeuroSearch and Teva Pharmaceutical International enter into agreement on outstanding obligations; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $135.54. About 383,574 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $591.32M for 3.58 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Teva: Tarred And Feathered – Seeking Alpha" on May 14, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.