Brahman Capital Decreased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding by $53.87 Million; Stock Declined; Amphenol Cl A (APH) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.89 Million as Stock Price Declined

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 2.65 million shares traded or 61.55% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 20,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 527,743 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.84 million, down from 547,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.70 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 24.25 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Nomura Holdings owns 52,068 shares. Westport Asset Management has 0.79% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 12,000 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). First Long Island Limited Liability Company reported 45,900 shares. Paloma Partners Co holds 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 7,202 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 746,249 shares. 57,480 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.54% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Nuance Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 920,711 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 1.23 million were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 18,334 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.11M shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 58,968 shares to 214,340 shares, valued at $58.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 17,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48M for 19.18 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

