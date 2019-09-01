Brahman Capital Decreased Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $53.87 Million; M D C Hldgs (MDC) Stock Rose While Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Upped Position by $1.15 Million

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 39,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 266,835 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, up from 227,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 931,235 shares traded or 117.51% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.87. About 1.98 million shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N – SALES ROSE 11% IN DESIGNER JEWELRY CATEGORY , 18% IN JEWELRY COLLECTIONS CATEGORY, 11% IN THE ENGAGEMENT JEWELRY CATEGORY-CONF CALL

