Brahman Capital Decreased Its Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $53.87 Million; Westpac Banking Position in Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Cut by $173.04 Million as Share Value Rose

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.09. About 2.10M shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 3,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 66,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 billion, down from 70,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 1.47 million shares traded or 103.64% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 532,922 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $9.93 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 20,450 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 15,869 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) or 242,703 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 91,631 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 6,400 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.04% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 14,966 shares. 9,069 were accumulated by Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.4% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 30,571 are owned by Ameritas Investment. Cim Invest Mangement reported 4,908 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management Inc stated it has 273,738 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $90.23 million for 12.68 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.47 million for 19.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.