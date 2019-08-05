Brahman Capital Decreased Brinks Co (BCO) Position as Shares Rose; A. O. Smith (AOS) Market Value Declined While Df Dent & Co Trimmed by $15.50 Million Its Position

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 164,216 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) by 60.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 292,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 191,926 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 484,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 1.82M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 6,897 shares to 13,523 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 26,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair (NYSE:W).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.22 million activity. 4,836 shares valued at $239,400 were sold by Dana Paul R on Friday, February 8. JONES PAUL W had sold 20,000 shares worth $980,000 on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50M for 18.76 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. Pertz Douglas A also bought $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $217,170 was bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.