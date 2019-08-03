Brahman Capital Cut Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $75.04 Million as Share Value Declined; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Rose While Sarasin & Partners Llp Lifted Holding by $11.70 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 229,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.67 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 1.25M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 2.76M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,000 shares to 39,312 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 246,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,032 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 8,896 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Prudential holds 7,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank has 0.07% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 171,092 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na stated it has 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Michigan-based Clarkston Prtn has invested 0.93% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Paloma Management reported 39,500 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 23 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Company holds 133,600 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0.97% or 3.26 million shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.46% or 218,494 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 15,700 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Pnc Financial Services Gp invested in 1,922 shares.

