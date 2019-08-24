Brahman Capital Cut Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding by $77.75 Million; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose, Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Its Position

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77M, down from 12.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 13.96 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CONFIRMED THAT FDA EXTENDED GOAL DATE OF BLA FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has 418,642 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lafitte LP holds 9.23% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 2.08M shares. Assets Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 52,695 shares. Kwmg Ltd accumulated 442 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpine Associates Management reported 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% stake. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 18,293 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 896,553 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pointstate Limited Partnership reported 162,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 650,000 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) on Behalf of Caesars Shareholders and Encourages Caesars Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CZR, HAL, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.