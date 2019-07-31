Brahman Capital Cut Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $75.04 Million; Valuation Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder First American Bank Boosted Its Position by $505,138

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 1.93 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN

First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $193.9. About 8.83 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook Made a `Big Mistake: DealBook Briefing; 14/03/2018 – Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Senate plans future hearing on Cambridge Analytica, other firms; 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption; 30/03/2018 – Facebook employees in an uproar over leaked memo, some call for aggressive action against leakers; 26/03/2018 – Facebook saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ROLLING OUT UPVOTING AND DOWNVOTING OF COMMENTS; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $208.39 million for 10.94 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

