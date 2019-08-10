Brahman Capital Cut Its Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $77.75 Million as Share Value Declined; Proxima Capital Management Has Decreased Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Position as Stock Declined

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77M, down from 12.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 19.40M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 19,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 137,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 396,039 shares traded or 24.52% up from the average. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70

