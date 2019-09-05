Bragg Financial Advisors Upped Prologis (PLD) Holding By $602,506; TFS Financial Has 1.15 Sentiment

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 26.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired 8,486 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Bragg Financial Advisors Inc holds 40,921 shares with $2.94 million value, up from 32,435 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $53.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 266,049 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement

TFS Financial Corp (TFSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 45 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 39 trimmed and sold stakes in TFS Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 32.09 million shares, up from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding TFS Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 12.

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40 million for 55.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 63.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 3.65% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation for 125,000 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 1.14 million shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Empyrean Capital Partners Lp has 1.34% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 119,867 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67's average target is -3.35% below currents $84.5 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.