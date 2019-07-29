Bragg Financial Advisors Trimmed Fabrinet (FN) Holding by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Reaves W H & Company Holding in Kansas City Southn Ind Com (KSU) Has Boosted by $4.25 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southn Ind Com (KSU) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 36,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,617 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southn Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 670,098 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 122,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 145,231 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.84M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,005 shares to 26,509 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 14,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 68,334 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.07% or 13,927 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Amer Interest Group Inc Inc holds 27,334 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 348,858 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 4,640 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 4,872 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Fil Limited has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Parkside Fincl Bank has 39 shares. Cwm holds 0% or 173 shares in its portfolio. Beck Lc stated it has 0.28% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.83 million activity. Mitchell David T. sold $1.57 million worth of stock. KELLY THOMAS F also sold $164,364 worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on Thursday, February 14.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 22,861 shares to 125,391 shares, valued at $19.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T) by 588,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,234 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.13% or 26,660 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corp holds 779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Somerset Trust Com reported 2,486 shares. Parkside National Bank & Tru reported 177 shares stake. King Luther Capital Corp has 236,513 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Heathbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4,000 shares. Virtu Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 16,052 shares. 47,003 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Stifel Finance owns 21,838 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.08% or 4.85 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 202,971 shares. Wafra invested in 0.31% or 76,805 shares. Headinvest Lc reported 2,600 shares stake. Trustmark Bancorporation Department invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).