Bragg Financial Advisors Maintains Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Viasat (VSAT) Valuation Declined, Needham Investment Management Has Cut Holding

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 228 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 2,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $23.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1809.73. About 863,070 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Recalls Portable Battery Chargers; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 31,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 144,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 176,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 218,621 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone Inc invested in 0.17% or 980 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Llc has invested 5.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 1,150 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Valiant Capital Management LP invested in 6.93% or 43,380 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management Co holds 4,145 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 3.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 511,000 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank stated it has 4,769 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. 1,115 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Madrona Services Limited Liability owns 198 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt Inc reported 0.18% stake. Nomura Holdings invested in 71,489 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,908 shares. Sadoff Management Ltd Co holds 362 shares. C V Starr And holds 8.69% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $9.85 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $1.84 million were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $6.14 million were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).