Bragg Financial Advisors Increased Position in South Jersey Inds (SJI) by $672,640 as Stock Value Rose; Atwood & Palmer Has Lowered Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position as Market Value Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 63,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 70,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 1.45M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 21,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 95,001 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 73,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.40% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 694,513 shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $613.15M for 18.66 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (IFV) by 30,320 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $48.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

