Bragg Financial Advisors Increased Its Holding in Synaptics (SYNA) by $1.17 Million; Mtz (MTZ) Stock Value Rose While Ack Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 30,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 81,161 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 51,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 279,444 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mtz (MTZ) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 billion, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mtz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 15.79% or $7.91 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 4.11M shares traded or 539.22% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 98,500 shares to 203,500 shares, valued at $27.10B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 45,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Preview For MasTec – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MasTec, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) CEO Jose Mas on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 403,846 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 54,445 shares. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks owns 198,405 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Virtu Lc holds 6,885 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De has 49,236 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset has 0.14% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp reported 45,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama reported 181,240 shares. Daruma Limited owns 0.29% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 52,141 shares. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 0.07% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,883 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.1% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Mgmt Inc reported 5,635 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 392,889 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 7,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 7,320 shares. Dupont Capital stated it has 4,051 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Moreover, Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 4.71M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.01% or 679,339 shares. West Family Invs accumulated 25,073 shares. Pnc holds 0% or 1,321 shares in its portfolio. 610,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Fmr Lc invested in 628,451 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 300 shares.