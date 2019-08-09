Bragg Financial Advisors Holding in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Has Cut by $741,615 as Stock Price Declined; Pool (POOL) Stake Lifted by Echo Street Capital Management Llc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $147.88. About 95,836 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 39,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 90,617 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95 million, up from 51,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $197.05. About 18,574 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 43,014 shares to 192,697 shares, valued at $30.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 1.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,350 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Cap Corp (Call).

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Buy Hexo Stock Despite the Rough Ride – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pool Corporation Announces Director Appointment and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CPS Announces $243.5 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.02% or 5,269 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, M&T Bancorp has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 3,450 shares. Citigroup holds 5,442 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8,068 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Prudential Fin holds 0.01% or 23,563 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.08% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc has 111,619 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 8,998 shares to 24,811 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 EPS, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.35 million for 15.67 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 2,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.08% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Moreover, Caprock Grp Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 1,890 shares. 90,696 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fund Mngmt accumulated 163,267 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 889 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce stated it has 74,497 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 1,862 shares. 26,874 were reported by Envestnet Asset Inc. Profund Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 3,531 shares. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 0.02% or 18,674 shares. Bragg Advsr Inc reported 0.69% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 24,529 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

