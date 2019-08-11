Bragg Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Synaptics (SYNA) Position by $1.17 Million; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Lowered by $1.08 Million as Stock Rose

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 30,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 81,161 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 51,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 1.46M shares traded or 128.12% up from the average. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 169,784 shares. Fernwood Invest Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 40,750 shares. Kempen Capital Nv reported 225,158 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 78,632 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 154,029 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust owns 620 shares. 628,451 were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability. Ing Groep Nv holds 5,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee LP reported 25,250 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 36,453 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 4.71 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 300,052 were reported by Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn. Profund Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Synaptics SecurePad Gamma for PCs Featuring Clear ID Optical Fingerprint Chosen for High-Performance Clevo Notebooks – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synaptics Announces Leadership Transition Nasdaq:SYNA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synaptics is Now Oversold (SYNA) – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Grim Mobile and IoT Market Mars Synaptics (SYNA) Q3 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Synaptics (SYNA) Deal With Dialog Is More Likely Today – Needham – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 12,415 shares to 208,731 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 117,361 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 119 are held by Fil Limited. Dubuque National Bank & holds 0.01% or 544 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 400,675 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 212,052 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Lpl Finance Limited Com accumulated 71,785 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp reported 0.67% stake. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 143,298 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bartlett And Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 14 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 3,104 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Jag Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.37% or 201,253 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Announces Dividend Information – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.