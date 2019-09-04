Bragg Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Synaptics (SYNA) Position by $1.17 Million as Market Value Declined; Interocean Capital Trimmed Position in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP) by $563,981 as Stock Price Declined

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 9,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 208,810 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46M, down from 218,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 85,852 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 30,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 81,161 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 51,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 88,298 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.74 million for 8.98 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 3,890 shares to 304,958 shares, valued at $86.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Etf (IEMG).

