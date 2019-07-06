Bragg Financial Advisors Has Upped Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake; Bulldog Investors Decreased Position in General American Investors (GAM) by $2.77 Million

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 83,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,602 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 374,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 13,099 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 29,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,425 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 100,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 546,875 shares traded or 0.59% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

