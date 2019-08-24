Bragg Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Fabrinet (FN) by $1.05 Million as Share Price Declined; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $2.94 Million as Shares Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 2.06M shares traded or 29.47% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 11/04/2018 – Britain’s FirstGroup rejects Apollo takeover approach; 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Management Holdings LP Exits Position in Urban One; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP RECEIVED 2 CONDITIONAL PROPOSALS FROM APOLLO; 02/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION LTD – SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT FOR ASSIGNMENT OF LICENSE TO EXCLUSIVE SOLAR TOWER DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS FOR TEXAS; 13/04/2018 – Saint Louis Science Center Opens Special Exhibition, Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950 Million for SASOF IV

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 102,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 122,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 629,028 shares traded or 56.91% up from the average. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Lp holds 18,326 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 75,663 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 11,521 shares. Element Capital Management Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Ls Inv Advsrs Lc owns 1,122 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 21,614 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 9,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 26,307 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 14,266 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 53,375 shares. Gam Ag owns 15,319 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 2,200 were reported by Optimum Investment Advsrs. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 714,460 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 57,224 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 191,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,005 shares to 26,509 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 8,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,811 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beyond Meat leads consumer gainers; Fabrinet leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fabrinet -3% target cut for indirect Huawei exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments accumulated 106,325 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 33,500 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 5.50 million shares. Oppenheimer & Communications Incorporated holds 88,997 shares. Raymond James Financial Service stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Md Sass Ser accumulated 52,900 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 21,800 shares. Iconiq Ltd Limited Liability Company has 102,266 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co reported 22,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group Inc One Trading LP reported 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 87,418 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Lc stated it has 217,248 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsr, a Virginia-based fund reported 500 shares. Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).