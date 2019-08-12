Bragg Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $405,840; Market Valuation Declined; Omni Partners Llp Has Upped Its Holding in Magellan Health (MGLN) as Stock Price Rose

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 228 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 2,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video)

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.98. About 160,007 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Echo Street Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duff Phelps Investment Management has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,145 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 290 shares. Bath Savings reported 3,800 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,867 shares. 554 were reported by Clarkston Capital Ltd Com. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,356 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Bangor Bancorporation holds 0.29% or 858 shares. At Comml Bank reported 0.1% stake. Heritage Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.36% or 3,422 shares. Addison Cap Communications owns 873 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Kidder Stephen W holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,654 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0.04% or 3,595 shares. City Hldg invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Primed for a Bounce Trade – Live Trading News” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.