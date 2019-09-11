Bragg Financial Advisors Has Raised By $996,830 Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Force Capital Management Has Trimmed Copart (CPRT) Position By $1.33 Million

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 29.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired 6,005 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Bragg Financial Advisors Inc holds 26,509 shares with $4.42 million value, up from 20,504 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $536.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $188.47. About 9.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Facebook or Google which should worry us more?; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: APP REVIEW REOPENS FOR INSTANT GAMES, MESSENGER APPS; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world – and Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 06/04/2018 – Indonesia says examining whether Facebook breached laws on data; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Roll Out New Privacy, Security Settings (Video); 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: #EXCLUSIVE – #DarkMoney Funders that targeted anti-Muslim voters in 2016 using Facebook & Google revealed.…; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS IS SUSPENDING ALL ADVERTISING ACTIVITIES WITH FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS ALREADY TAKEN AWAY STAMOS’ RESPONSIBILITIES TO COUNTER GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED DISINFORMATION – REUTERS; 21/03/2018 – Germany wants clarity from Facebook after reports of data abuse

Force Capital Management Llc decreased Copart Inc (CPRT) stake by 57.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as Copart Inc (CPRT)’s stock rose 17.45%. The Force Capital Management Llc holds 16,051 shares with $973,000 value, down from 38,165 last quarter. Copart Inc now has $17.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.73. About 938,888 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M accumulated 166,541 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Linscomb Williams holds 6,008 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Portland Investment Counsel Inc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,727 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.06M shares. Private Ocean holds 0.05% or 1,028 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas has invested 1.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alkeon Cap Mngmt Lc invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Consulate stated it has 1,731 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Robertson Opportunity Llc, Texas-based fund reported 24,400 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). General Com Inc has invested 1.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lateef Inv Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts-based Appleton Ptnrs Ma has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 9 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.70’s average target is 11.79% above currents $188.47 stock price. Facebook had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. Bank of America maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by M Partners.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER had sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Natl Bank accumulated 69,950 shares. Stifel invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 14,934 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb stated it has 930 shares. Da Davidson reported 5,161 shares. Hartford Management reported 21,906 shares stake. Suntrust Banks holds 16,653 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 106,242 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 38,115 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 66,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 31,395 are owned by Ghp Inv Advsrs. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 50,020 shares.